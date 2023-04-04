Coronation of Charles III: Camilla now bears the title of “queen”

The wife of the British sovereign, known until then as the “queen consort” since the death of Elizabeth II, now bears the title of “queen”.

The queen consort is no more. Camilla Parker Bowles, the second wife of King Charles III, has officially obtained the title of “Queen” of the United Kingdom according to the invitation card distributed for the coronation of the British sovereign, underlines The Guardian.

Long hated by the British because of her affair with Charles during his marriage to Diana, Camilla married the heir to the throne of the United Kingdom in 2005. In February 2022, Queen Elizabeth II had expressed the “sincere wish” that Camilla ( who was originally to bear the title “princess consort”) to be known as “queen consort” when her son becomes king.

More than 2000 guests at the coronation

The official invitation, sent to more than 2,000 people on the occasion of the ceremony on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, clarified the final title of the wife of the British sovereign.

It is actually written on it that the recipients of this letter are invited to the “coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla”.

The invitation card, directed by Andrew Jamieson, also comes with a new shot of the royal couple, taken at the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace. Among the guests will be the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron, who has decided to postpone the visit of the sovereign and his wife to France due to the political and social context of the country.