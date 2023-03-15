Couple killed at dawn

A couple was shot to death during the early hours of the morning in the 15 de Enero neighborhood, reported elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

The report of the double homicide was received at 02:34 hours, by a citizen who notified the authorities that people had murdered a woman and a man on Zaragoza boulevard and Ramiro Díaz street, reported an SSPM coordinator.

On the public highway, the agents of unit 621 found the bodies of a woman and a man who had bullets in different parts of the body, indicated the preventive officer.

The police crossed the patrol cars and placed yellow tapes to prevent the passage of vehicles and protect the evidence that may have been left in the place.

The crime scene was left in charge of investigative police officers belonging to the Unit for Crimes against Life of the State Prosecutor’s Office in the North Zone.

With this double homicide, the figure of 48 people murdered in the first 15 days of March was reached, according to official FGE statistics.