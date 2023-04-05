Court: Not fewer flights at Schiphol Airport

According to a court ruling, fewer planes will have to take off and land at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol for the time being. An administrative court in Haarlem today ruled in favor of airlines and declared a government order invalid.

The government had previously decided that the major European airport would have to reduce the number of flights from the current maximum of 500,000 a year to 460,000 flights from November in order to reduce noise and carbon dioxide emissions. In the coming year, the upper limit of 440,000 flights should apply. According to the court, however, the government violated procedural rules.

The airline KLM had sued along with four other companies. You had argued that the government had not examined any alternatives. A reduction in the number of flights could also violate European rules.

Schiphol important hub

Schiphol is an important hub for international air traffic. The companies are convinced that they can reduce noise and CO2 emissions even if the number of flights remains the same.

The government’s requirement is detached from the airport’s recent announcement that it would ban night flights and private jets by the end of 2025 at the latest. Airlines are also protesting against this.