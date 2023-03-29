Cristina responded to the US senator: “Reinforcements are coming to the Judicial Party from the north”

In the run-up to the meeting between President Alberto Fernández and his American counterpart Joe Biden in Washington, new attacks against Vice President Cristina Fernández came from the northern country.

For this reason, Cristina Fernández made a harsh defense and tweeted a message in which she reaffirmed that the objective of the opposition and the Judicial Party is to outlaw her.

And in that sense, it marked the intentions and complicity of the American right.

“As I said: Proscription! And so that no one has any doubts, reinforcements are coming from the north to the Judicial Party and Comodoro Py. Are they really going to continue denying it? Dale …”, wrote the vice, along with a Clarín headline that reports on the position of Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who called for CFK to be investigated and punished for corruption.

“Vaca Muerta field, which we recovered together with YPF in my second term in 2012. Do you realize why they left us off the field? It’s very noticeable,” he added in another tweet.

In addition, CFK linked the US senator to the interests of oil companies, YPF and the Vaca Muerta oil and gas fields.

And then he added, along with a screenshot from Infobae about the US senator’s request: “As if all this were not enough, 5 days before they tried to assassinate me, Senator Ted Cruz had requested sanctions against me for the accusations of Prosecutor Luciani. As you’ll see, everything matches everything.”