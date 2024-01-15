Critics Choice Awards 2024: List of winners

The delivery ceremony took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Successionny The Morning Show They swept the television categories, with six nominations each, while, in film, Barbie received 18 nominations. Harrison Ford was honored for his career achievements with the Career Achievement Award. Because of his character in BarbieAmérica Ferrera received the special award given to women who advocate for gender equality through roles that break stereotypes.

Below is the list of winners:

Television

Best drama series

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Succession (HBO Max) – GANADORA

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Max)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max) – GANADOR

Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO Max) – GANADORA

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+) – GANADOR

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO Max)

Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix) – CANADA

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best comedy series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO Max)

The Bear (FX) – GANADORA

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO Max)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO Max)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX) – GANADOR

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX) – GANADORA

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX) – GANADOR

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) – GANADORA

Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Best limited series

Beef (Netflix) – GANADORA

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (HBO Max)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic)

Best movie made for TV

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Quiz Lady (Hulu) – WINNER

Reality (HBO Max)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix) – GANADOR

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO Max)

Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)

Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix) – GANADORA

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime) – GANADOR

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO Max)

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix) – WINNER

Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Best foreign language series

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers (Hulu)

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

Lupin (Netflix) – GANADORA

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

Best animated series

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix) – GANADORA

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (HBO Max)

Mejor talk show

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max) – GANADOR

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best comedy special

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Max)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix) – WINNER

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)

Cine

Best film

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers – GANADOR

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best actress

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things – GANADORA

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer – GANADOR

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers – WINNER

Best Young Actor

Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie

Calah Lane – Wonka

Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers – GANADOR

Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

Best Cast

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Best Director

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer – GANADOR

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Adapted Screenplay

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction – GANADOR

Tony McNamara – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Screenplay

Samy Burch – May December

Alex Convery – Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie – WINNER

David Hemingson – The Holdovers

Celine Song – Past Lives

Best Photography

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer – GANADORA

Best Production Design

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie – GANADORA

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Best Editing

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer – GANADORA

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie – WINNER

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie – WINNER

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best comedy film

American Fiction

Barbie – WINNER

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Best Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – GANADOR

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Best Non-English Speaking Film

Anatomy of a Fall – GANADORA

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Best song

Dance the Night – Barbie

I’m Just Ken – Barbie – WINNER

Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Road to Freedom – Rustin

This Wish – Wish

What Was I Made For – Barbie