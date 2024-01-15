Critics Choice Awards 2024: List of winners

The delivery ceremony took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Successionny The Morning Show They swept the television categories, with six nominations each, while, in film, Barbie received 18 nominations. Harrison Ford was honored for his career achievements with the Career Achievement Award. Because of his character in BarbieAmérica Ferrera received the special award given to women who advocate for gender equality through roles that break stereotypes.
Below is the list of winners:
Television
Best drama series
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO Max)
Loki (Disney+)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Succession (HBO Max) – GANADORA
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Max)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max) – GANADOR
Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)
Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO Max) – GANADORA
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+) – GANADOR
Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO Max)
Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix) – CANADA
Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)
Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Best comedy series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO Max)
The Bear (FX) – GANADORA
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO Max)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO Max)
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX) – GANADOR
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX) – GANADORA
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX) – GANADOR
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO Max)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) – GANADORA
Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Best limited series
Beef (Netflix) – GANADORA
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Love & Death (HBO Max)
A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
A Small Light (National Geographic)
Best movie made for TV
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Finestkind (Paramount+)
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Quiz Lady (Hulu) – WINNER
Reality (HBO Max)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix) – GANADOR
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO Max)
Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)
Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix) – GANADORA
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime) – GANADOR
Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO Max)
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO Max)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix) – WINNER
Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Best foreign language series
Bargain (Paramount+)
The Glory (Netflix)
The Good Mothers (Hulu)
The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
Lupin (Netflix) – GANADORA
Mask Girl (Netflix)
Moving (Hulu)
Best animated series
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix) – GANADORA
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Young Love (HBO Max)
Mejor talk show
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max) – GANADOR
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Best comedy special
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Max)
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix) – WINNER
Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)
Cine
Best film
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers – GANADOR
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best actress
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things – GANADORA
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer – GANADOR
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers – WINNER
Best Young Actor
Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie
Calah Lane – Wonka
Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers – GANADOR
Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator
Best Cast
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Best Director
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer – GANADOR
Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Adapted Screenplay
Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction – GANADOR
Tony McNamara – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Screenplay
Samy Burch – May December
Alex Convery – Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie – WINNER
David Hemingson – The Holdovers
Celine Song – Past Lives
Best Photography
Matthew Libatique – Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer – GANADORA
Best Production Design
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie – GANADORA
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
Best Editing
William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer – GANADORA
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
Best Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran – Barbie – WINNER
Lindy Hemming – Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
Holly Waddington – Poor Things
Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
Best Hair and Makeup
Barbie – WINNER
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best comedy film
American Fiction
Barbie – WINNER
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
Best Animated Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – GANADOR
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Best Non-English Speaking Film
Anatomy of a Fall – GANADORA
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
Best song
Dance the Night – Barbie
I’m Just Ken – Barbie – WINNER
Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Road to Freedom – Rustin
This Wish – Wish
What Was I Made For – Barbie