Cuba reestablishes diplomatic relations with South Korea

HAVANA.- Cuba y South Korea They resumed their diplomatic ties this Wednesday, ending a 65-year separation since their last official interaction. The Cuban Foreign Ministry announced the reestablishment of relations with its South Korean counterpart, marking a significant moment in the international relations of both nations.

The official statement issued by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms the reestablishment of diplomatic and consular relations between the Republic of Cuba and the Republic of Korea, in a ceremony held at the United Nations headquarters in New York. This act symbolizes a step forward in cooperation and mutual understanding between the two countries.

Embed –

It should be noted that Cuba and South Korea had maintained diplomatic relations since 1949, which were interrupted in 1959 after the Cuban revolution. However, over the years, both countries have maintained significant trade ties, especially in sectors such as the automotive industry, household appliances and telecommunications.

The opening of a permanent representation of the South Korean commercial investment promotion office in Havana in 2005 is a clear example of mutual interest in strengthening economic relations.

In the political sphere, Cuba has maintained close ties with North Korea since the 1960s, which influences its position regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula. The Havana regime affirmed that it advocates a negotiated solution to the tensions between the two Koreas.

Source: With information from AFP