These are the news collected in El Diario, Weekly Edition a special broadcast that brings together in-depth work done for our print edition, which is available every Friday in different areas of Miami-Dade County and some areas of Broward.

Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, pawns in Russian international chess. Russian advance in offensive against Ukraine puts pressure on the US. The shooting down of the Hermanos al Rescate planes, an unsolved crime. Crisis in pet shelters in Miami-Dade. Capital One strengthens in the lucrative credit card market. Soprano Marinel Cruz will perform at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium. These are the headlines in El Diario, Weekly Edition.