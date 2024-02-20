Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, the least democratic countries in the region

HAVANA .- Cuba It ranked 135th among 167 countries in the World Democracy Index prepared each year by the Intelligence Unit of the British magazine The Economist . In addition, countries like Venezuela y Nicaragua They are also in this ranking.

In Latin America, it is the third worst in the ranking. The island appears at number 22 on a list that includes 24 countries in the region, only surpassed by Venezuela and Nicaragua. The study classified the three nations as “authoritarian regimes”, in a category where other allies of Havana such as Russia and China also appear, the web portal reports. Martí News.

The report, published on February 15, shows that less than 8% of the world’s population lives in full democracies and 39.4% are under authoritarian governments, down from 36.9% in 2022.

For this ranking, the electoral process and pluralism of each of the countries analyzed was evaluated, as well as the functioning of their governments, political participation, democratic political culture and civil liberties. The countries are grouped according to four categories: full democracy, deficient democracy, hybrid regime and authoritarian regime.

“The region is home to some of the strongest democracies in the world, such as Uruguay and Costa Rica, as well as a number of long-standing authoritarian regimes such as Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, and a country in a state of collapse, Haiti,” notes The Economist. .

The report clarifies that among the 24 Latin American countries analyzed, “16 registered a decrease in their scores (66.6%), three improved their score and in five the score remained unchanged. Just over 1% of the region’s population lives in a full democracy, the majority (54%) lives in a defective democracy, 35% in a hybrid regime and 9% in an authoritarian regime.

Source: EDITORIAL/Martí Noticias