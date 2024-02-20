They denounce that the accusation is a bad setup

CARACAS.- The lawyer of Rocío San Miguel the Venezuelan activist accused of “terrorism” and imprisoned by the regime, questioned the statements of Attorney General Tarek Williams Saab and considered them a “bad setup”, after the senior official accused San Miguel of carrying out “espionage” activities.

“I don’t understand how the prosecutor talks about Rocío San Miguel being a spy, but she is not charged with espionage,” declared García, reported the portal lapatilla.com.

San Miguel was detained on Friday, February 9 at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Caracas. After her arrest, her lawyers and her relatives reported that They did not know her whereabouts and that they had not been able to obtain information about the activist. It was not until Sunday night the 11th that Saab confirmed the arrest of San Miguel in a message on the social network X. San Miguel was charged with the crimes of treason, conspiracy, terrorism and association.

The regime accuses her of allegedly being linked to a conspiracy plan to assassinate Nicolás Maduro and other officials, called “White Bracelet.”

This Monday, in a press conference, Saab accused San Miguel of being a “spy” and assured that he has shared “reserved” information with foreign diplomats.

He added that San Miguel had 18 cartographic maps of military installations and their security zones in his residence, information that he could only have obtained with military help.

García, for his part, questioned these statements. He said that San Miguel had those maps from the time he taught in various institutions of the National Armed Forces of Venezuela.

“Those maps that were found in Rocío San Miguel’s house are due to the fact that Rocío San Miguel in the last century was a professor at the Naval War College, the Air War College and the National Guard College, that It is due to when I was a teacher in those schools, precisely when I was a teacher in the Security and Defense of the Nation chair,” he said.

He also recalled that San Miguel was a legal consultant for the National Border Council.

“The setup that is being done is very bad, because they really do not know the work of Rocío San Miguel and also the publications on security zones that she has made and that can be found very easily on the Citizen Control page,” he indicated.

