Netflix: the 9 new films to see in April 2023

After a month of March loaded with novelties, the month of April 2023 promises to be just as rich. Among the new programs that have been a great success on Netflix, we note that of Luther, fallen sunwith Idris Elba or the highly anticipated Murder Mystery 2, with Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler but also Dany Boon, propelled to the head of the top 10 of the most watched films of the moment in barely 24 hours. But the original Netflix creations arriving this month on the streaming platform could also be talked about and upset the rankings. The good news is that there will be something for everyone and for everyone. If you are looking for a movie to watch with the family, Bottle should satisfy you. Amateur or amateur of action, it will be necessary to wait until the end of the month to discover Aka and dive into the heart of the French mafia. If, on the contrary, you are more of a blue flower then do not miss love as a tourist. Quickly discover the nine original films not to be missed on Netflix and their release date on the streaming platform.

Original movies coming to Netflix in April 2023

Bottle – April 7

While visiting his family in Mexico, young Alex finds an unlikely companion when he discovers a small chupacabra hidden on his grandfather’s ranch. To save the fantastic creature, Alex and his cousins ​​will embark on the greatest adventure of their lives.

Oh Belinda – April 7

The perfect life of an actress takes a drastic turn when she agrees to shoot in a commercial and finds herself despite herself transported into the world of her character.

Seven Kings Must Die – April 14

For a century, war raged between the inhabitants of the island of Britain and the Danish invaders. Today, peace settles within an almost unified country, since only the lord Uhtred de Bebbanburg, which reigns over Northumbria, must still pledge allegiance to the crown. When King Edward dies, this fragile harmony is threatened by the rivalry of his two potential heirs, Aethelstan and Aelfweard, who claim the throne. This film is the sequel to the series The Last Kingdom.

Until the wear – April 14

After the loss of her baby in a childbirth that nearly cost her life, a grieving journalist is the victim of horrifying visions and attacks.

Power Rangers: Always Into the Future – April 19

Thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Power Rangers, the gang sees an old threat resurface. In the midst of a crisis affecting the entire Earth, the world needs its heroes. This special 30th anniversary episode is inspired by the legendary franchise motto: “One day tidy, always tidy“, which reminds us that when you become a Ranger, you are part of the family forever.

love as a tourist – April 21

After a breakup that took her by surprise, a travel professional (Rachael Leigh Cook) accepts an undercover assignment to uncover the reality of Vietnam’s tourism industry. There she finds adventure and love with her local guide (Scott Ly) when they decide to hijack a tour bus to explore life and their feelings off the beaten path.

At the throat – April 21

To escape a scandal, a couple from Istanbul remakes their life in a town on the Aegean coast, but quickly discovers that the locals want to get rid of them.

The Matchmaker – April 27

When an office worker becomes deeply smitten with his beautiful intern, he follows her to a hotel complex where strange forces rule.

Aka – April 28

Adam Franco is an undercover agent, doing the dirty work wherever needed. His new mission? Join a mafia organization in France to thwart an imminent terrorist attack in the capital.

