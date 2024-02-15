Cuban conquers TikTok with the female version of “The Next” by Charly and Johayron

Through his TikTok channel, the young cuban singer Spreading released a female version of the song “The Next” by Charly and Johayron. A version that is delighting users of the social network, where the song has been very well received to the point that the young woman recorded the song in the studio.

If you are a fan of Charly and Johayron, you will surely fall in love with the version of “La Siguiente” by the Cuban singer Yayma. This Cuban who lives in Miami recorded the song in the studio after the great reception she received from TikTok users when she sang it a cappella.

The Cuban took advantage of the Cuban theme to create her own version of the song, in which she modifies some of the verses: “In every kiss you give me I feel good and I forget this pain. And it’s true that I always think of My first, that I am a false egoist who is bad at love.

“These are the voices that should represent my Cuba in this genre without so much talk, this takes talent”, “Tremenda vocal”, “I loved it”, “Lindísima”, “There is a lot of talent there” or “Great talent”, are some of the comments they wrote to Yayma. And what do you think of his version of “The Next”?

Here, we leave you the original song by Charly and Johayron: