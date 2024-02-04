Senator Marco Rubio questions benefits of humanitarian parole

FLORIDA.- The Republican senator Marco Rubio reaffirmed its position against the humanitarian parole system, a program that grants residence permits for two years to around 30 thousand migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela and Nicaragua, under the sponsorship of US citizens or permanent residents.

Rubio expressed concerns about abuse of the system due to the large influx of people. He argued that while they are willing to help those already in the country, they cannot allow large numbers of people to reach the US border without an orderly process. According to the Republican senator from Florida, this is not sustainable and could encourage uncontrolled migration.

Since its implementation in early 2023, around 297 thousand people, including more than 62 thousand Cubans, have legally entered the United States under this measure of the Joe Biden Administration, According to a review Martí News. However, the program has faced criticism from the beginning, including a lawsuit filed by Texas and 20 other states that consider it a “backdoor immigration system.” The outcome of this case is still pending.

The Democratic administration defends the humanitarian parole, arguing that it has contributed to the reduction of detentions at the border and has discouraged dangerous migration routes. However, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) records reveal an unprecedented increase in immigration in the US with approximately 9 million encounters since Biden is in the White House.

Reassess “refugee” cases

Additionally, Rubio questioned the practice of some refugees who, after receiving help from the US government, return to their countries of origin in a short time. He believes this raises questions about the authenticity of his refugee status and suggests a need for re-evaluation in such cases.

The Republican senator expressed concern about the immigration crisis at the southern border and highlighted the risks it presents to the national security of the United States. He stressed the need to set limits to avoid an unsustainable burden on the country.

The immigration crisis has become a hot topic in the political debate, especially just months before the 2024 presidential election. Meanwhile, President Biden promised to “close the border” with Mexico if a bipartisan agreement on immigration is approved that is currently It is under negotiation in Congress.

Source: With information from Martí Noticias