Cuban dancer and model arrived a year ago and is already triumphing in Miami

The Cuban dancer and model, Midalys Perdigón Álvarezarrived in Miami a year ago and is already succeeding on the catwalks and in the entertainment world of that city.

This was shared in the program ‘La Mesa Nostra’, broadcast on Friday in America TeVewhere the presenter Omar Moynelo He interviewed the young woman and celebrated her early success.

“A kind of queen of Wynwood and an accomplished dancer,” the presenter described the guest at the gathering, which also included the presence of the Cuban actress. Dianelys Brito.

In addition to being a model and dancer, the young woman is the CEO of the company Mango’s Fun Entertainmentwhich offers party and entertainment services “giving your party that crazy spark so that it is Top.”

“Miami has welcomed me very well, very well. The truth is, I didn’t think I would have so much work in such a short time,” Midalys acknowledged on the show. America TeVe.

With intense activity in their social networks and her natural talent for dancing and modeling, the young woman has managed to carve out a niche for herself in the varied world of Miami entertainment.

“In one year I have done incredible jobs. Things I never imagined. I have worked with artists that I admired from Cuba, since I was little. Soon we will be at the concert Leoni Torres“, advertisement.