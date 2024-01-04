Cuban mother happy after buying a Tesla in the United States

The Cuban tiktoker Dairon Cano celebrated on his networks that his mother started the year with a special joy: He bought a Tesla car.

“It’s true that in the United States anything is possible. That’s my mom, she already has her ‘Teslón’ here in the United States. Mommy, good Teslón. My God! Give the codes to the Cuban women who live in Miami,” Cano joked. while his mother smiled.

“Work, work and more work”she responded.

And one of the hallmarks of the channel TikTok by Dairon Cano is precisely exalt the progress that Cubans obtain once they arrive on US territory.

In one of his most viral videos, a young Cuban who was wearing Living in Miami for almost a year and a half, he explained how he bought his first car as soon as he had papersand specified what in his opinion was the secret to obtaining that and other achievements, once you emigrate.

Now it was his own mother’s turn, now dozens of followers in the comments section of the publication congratulated Dairon Cano on his mother’s new car.

“She can have her Tesla without needing to speak English”, commented a follower jokingly. This in reference to the viral video that showed the dialogue between a Cuban woman and a young American about a Tesla car.

In that case, it all started when a young man knocked on the door of a home after seeing a parked Tesla. When a Cuban woman opened the door and after hearing them address her in English, he declared: “I don’t speak English.”

Puzzled, the young man insisted and asked if there was anyone in the house who spoke English: “You have a Tesla.”

In an effort to clarify that one thing has nothing to do with the other, the Cuban gave an answer worthy of framing: “Okay, I can have a Tesla but I don’t speak English… what I can do is have a ticket without having to speak English”said the Cuban before concluding: “How cool!”