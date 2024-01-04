Bukele takes his campaign for re-election outside of El Salvador

During the event, Bukele accused critics of his security policies of trying to keep El Salvador and other developing nations under control. Addressing the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and other international institutions, he stated that they seem to have the mission of perpetuating underdevelopment. In April, the IACHR urged the end of the state of emergency implemented in March 2022, which suspended fundamental rights to intensify the fight against the country’s gangs.

The IACHR is accused of not defending the rights of victims of organized crime with the same vehemence for the human rights of gang members.

Bukele highlighted the transformation of El Salvador through legislative changes, the dismissal of judges and prosecutors, and the obtaining of the majority in Congress. Despite the condemnations and criticism, they remained steadfast in their approach. The politician stressed that the extraordinary measures, which included the declaration of a state of emergency and reforms to the Penal Code, have led to the capture of 74,000 people, although more than 7,000 were released due to lack of evidence, according to the government.

Is Bukele seeking indefinite re-election?

The president took a temporary leave to run for re-election, defying the constitutional provision. The Supreme Court, influenced by the president’s allies, ruled that he could seek a second term. Recent polls indicate strong support for the Bukele government, with 70.8% approval and significant support for the Nuevas Ideas party in the upcoming elections.

Addressing the possibility of indefinite re-election, Bukele stated that current legislation does not allow it and denied that he was actively seeking it.

He mentioned a conversation with the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, who faces similar challenges. Bukele wished him luck, acknowledging the obstacles he will face in implementing significant changes.

Despite the decrease in violence, reports from organizations such as Amnesty International and Humanitarian Legal Aid point to concerns about alleged forced disappearances and prison conditions. The gangs, involved in drug trafficking and organized crime, have been the subject of government and international measures. The United States designated the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) as a criminal organization in 2012, and the Salvadoran Supreme Court declared it a terrorist group along with the Barrio 18 gang.

Source: With information from AP