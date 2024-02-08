Cuban player agrees to a millionaire contract with the World Series champions

ARLINGTON.- He Cuban Adolis García and the Texas Rangers agreed on a two-year, $14 million contract on Thursday, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing between the American League Championship Series MVP and the ALCS champions. World Series.

The agreement until 2025 was pending the completion of the medical examination, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiation. That person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal, which includes raises based on production achievements, has not been finalized.

Garcia was the only Rangers player available for salary arbitration who did not reach an agreement before last month’s deadline. The Cuban slugger had an arbitration hearing scheduled in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Thursday before reaching the agreement.

Adolis García.jpg Adolis García hits a home run during the eighth inning of Game 7 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The two-time All-Star, who set a major league postseason record by driving in 22 runs last winter, asked for $6.9 million and Texas offered $5 million. It was the largest gap among the 23 players who exchanged figures with their teams.

Garcia indicated prior to the team’s annual awards dinner two weeks ago that he was prepared for an audience. General manager Chris Young said then that he had had a good talk with the Antillean and his representatives.

Round year for the Cuban:

The outfielder, who will turn 31 next month, earned $747,760 last season, when he set career highs with 39 home runs and 107 RBIs. He hit 27 home runs and drove in 101 runs in 2022. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time and will not be eligible to declare free agency until after the 2026 season.

García hit .357 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in the League Championship Series against Houston. He missed it in five straight playoff games, including the 11th-inning hit in the World Series opener against Arizona. But he missed the last two games of the “Fall Classic” due to an oblique injury.

At the Rangers awards dinner on January 26, Garcia said he felt good. He indicated that he took a month off after the campaign and then resumed training.

Source: AP