Cuban receives her mother in the United States with chocolates, flowers and balloons

Social networks once again make us complicit in one of those most emotional reunions that are experienced at airports when a family member arrives, in this case, from Cuba. The account in charge of disseminating The beautiful moment was @lglez_karla on TikTok, where we can see the welcome of a Cuban to her mother in the United States.

The Cuban received her mother with chocolates, flowers, an American flag and balloons and as soon as they saw each other, they merged into a warm hug that moved hundreds of users on the social network, where the images exceed ten thousand reproductions.

Among the comments left by users regarding the beautiful moment, we found many congratulations to this family and also messages from people excited to see these reunions.

This type of content has become a source of scenes that bring tears to Cuban citizens from all corners of the world.