Cuban speaking who lives in his van in Miami: “Everything collapsed”

A Cuban living in the United States who for a year and a half chose to live inside his van due to the high rent prices in Miami-Dade County, admits that in his case the decision was preceded by a turbulent personal period.

“Everything collapsed… divorce, problems, very expensive rents… insurance and nothing… And it gets worse every day,” he explained in statements to tiktoker Dairon Cano.

“This video is funny, but it has a purpose, and it has a message, a sign,” said the Cuban at another time, who has shown that it is possible to live inside a van in order to avoid high rent prices. .

Arrived in the United States in the distant 1967, 56 years later, far from being depressed by the situation, this Cuban has given a lesson in resilience and positive energy judging by the tone of his statements to the tiktoker that went viral a few months ago, a video that so far has 12 million views.

In recent days Dairon Cano surprised the Cuban who lives in his van in Miami with a gift as a sign of gratitude. Cano gave him a shirt, a hat and a cap, a card to shop at Nike and 100 dollars.

“Let’s help each other. The Cuban helps himself, the Cuban does not criticize himself. I wanted to make you this present brother. I hope you like it and I give it to you with a lot of love and affection. May God bless you, you are a warrior,” the tiktoker told him.

“Yuma has gotten really bad. A efficiency It costs you 1,300 pesos. Here you can spend a month with 100 pesos, you resolve, relaxed…”, this man assured Dairon Cano in the first video.

On that occasion, the man showed the interior of his truck adapted as a home in which he has a bed, a television and even an air conditioner installed by himself in the back of the vehicle, all powered by an electric generator.

“The guy lives here peacefully, relaxing, the guy doesn’t pay rent, he doesn’t pay electricity, he doesn’t pay water, he has no problems. Be careful with this, you will save a lot of money,” commented the tiktoker, who specified that the man can park his truck-home in front of a Walmart or a Pollo Tropical establishment or wherever.

The images generated hundreds of comments and a debate that covered a wide spectrum, from those who agree that housing rental prices are unpayable, to those who praised the savings initiative found by this Cuban. There were also those who consider that it is not good to live like this.