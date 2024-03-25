Cuban Youtuber Frank Camallerys reunites with his family in Miami

The Cuban youtuber Frank Camallerys finally reunited with his family in Miami after several years without being able to hug them.

In a video he uploaded to his YouTube channel, Camallerys Vlogsthe young man told how he managed to travel from Spain, where he has lived for more than two yearsTo united states.

In the Iberian country applied for a tourist visa that when it was approved neither he nor his family could believe it.

Camallerys documented step by step everything he did to obtain the visa and of course the long-awaited moment of the trip and reunion.

His entire family was waiting for him at the Miami airport with balloons and flags and when they saw him leave through the door, they surrounded him with shouts of joy and hugs.

According to his words He will only be in the United States for a few days Well, I wouldn’t be able to leave Spain. This country is united, in addition to Serrano ham, potato tortilla and beer, by his partner, friends, his home and the family he has there.

However, it is impossible for a YouTuber to visit a new country and not share their experiences on this side of the world on social media.

Frank Camallerys left Cuba several years ago bound for Mexico, but in 2021 suffered a knife attack at the door of his house that made him leave this country for Spain.

The next year he managed to get his mother out of Cubawho arrived in the United States after a long journey from Nicaragua.

Last February too his grandmother arrived in Miami thanks to the humanitarian parole program.