“Said by the owners of the premises”

Cuban singers Dany Ome and Kevincito El 13 They couldn’t be happier after the concert they offered this weekend in Miami, in which they made an audience record. An achievement that they celebrated on their social networks, where they posted videos of their presentation to share this joy with their followers.

“Record audience, said by the owners of the venue. Record in VIP and more than a thousand tickets. I will only say one thing: thank you, thank you and thank you”Dany Ome began by expressing on Instagram.

“They say that when you are with God you don’t beat him even by cheating. Thanks to all my brothers who showed up to us as a surprise yesterday. Grateful because we’ve been going strong for a year and we’re still their preference. How crazy yesterday with the new songs. Sincerely: the damned. Big things are coming. I love you.”added the Cuban reggaeton player.

Given this achievement, their followers and other colleagues congratulated them. El Pilo wrote to them: “Congratulations, fat man. This is how it was dreamed, this is how it came to pass, the glory belongs to God.”

This new success for the Cuban singers comes a few days after the release of “Al que Dios se lo dio”, their collaboration with Yomil Hidalgo, with whom they recorded during their visit to Cuba earlier this month. The artists caused a stir during the filming of the video clip for the song in the streets of Havana.