They ask to investigate the possible links between Bullrich and Berni’s attackers

The violent and surprise assault suffered by Sergio Berni by the father of a group of protesters who were participating in a bus protest, led to a criminal complaint.

This Tuesday the Federal Justice of Comodoro Py received a presentation to investigate the attack against the Buenos Aires Minister of Security.

In particular, it was requested to deepen the alleged links between the aggressors of the Buenos Aires Minister of Security and certain sectors of the PRO.

As reported by C5N, the presentation warns that this aggression would not have been carried out by protesters who acted spontaneously, but that there would have been a synchronized action plan behind which would be the political space led by Patricia Bullrich.