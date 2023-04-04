Donald Trump: what to remember after his historic appearance

This is a historic first for a former US president. Donald Trump spent two hours in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, April 4 in New York, to appear in a case of alleged accounting malfeasance linked to money paid in 2016 to a porn star. ex-tenant of the White House emerged free, without any conditions and measures of judicial control, after having pleaded not guilty to the 34 charges brought against him by the prosecutor Alvin Bragg, at the end of five years of investigation .

Because beyond the case of Stormy Daniels, this porn actress that the billionaire would have paid 130,000 dollars to silence an alleged extramarital relationship, Donald Trump has also been charged because he “orchestrated” a series of payments to suffocate two other embarrassing cases ahead of the 2016 presidential election: A Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have information about a hidden child was paid $30,000 to keep his mouth shut, and a woman who posed as a former mistress was paid $150 000 dollars to be discreet, detailed the prosecutor in a press release.

“I’m heading towards (…) the court. It seems so SURREALIST – WOW, they will ARREST ME. I can’t believe this is happening in America”, he had written shortly before on his platform TruthSocial. He was to speak later, upon his return to Florida. His New York trial could begin in January 2024. There is no doubt that he will weigh heavily in his attempt to win the presidential election again that same year.