Massacre anticipated some details of his next show at the Teatro Gran Rex

With the first presale sold out, Massacare is getting ready for the show that will be held at the Teatro Gran Rex on May 19.

After a devastating recital in Tecnópolis, where 35,000 people held a historic concert, the Argentine band consolidates its validity and announces its next steps.

Consistent with his restless and audacious spirit, Massacre assumes the challenge of setting up what will be his next show on Corrientes street, where the new songs from his next studio material will come out along with the stainless classics and some reversions.

With special guests, rarities and the unique imprint of Walas, performative and ambiguous frontman if any, the band will perform a transcendental presentation in their career.

Finally, tickets for the show can be purchased through the following link.