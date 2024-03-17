Curfew in Miami Beach until Monday to guarantee safety during Spring Break

The Miami Beach City Council imposed, from last Friday until this Monday, a curfew to protect people during Spring Breaka move that upset local business owners.

The decision requires the closure of the premises from 11:59 p.m. local time until 6:00 a.m. each day, in the middle of the spring break and in an area famous for its nightlife.

This Saturday, the owners of some businesses went to court and asked a Miami-Dade County judge to apply an emergency injunction to stop some of the city’s policies, the channel reported. Local 10.

The plaintiffs detailed how the curfew affects their businesses during the Spring Break.

For her part, the municipal administrator of Miami Beach also took the stand and explained why they decided to decree the emergency curfew.

He argued that crowds have increased in recent days, at night, and emphasized that this weekend there are even more partiers to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

In recent days, several weapons have been confiscated, Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones testified at the hearing.

The judge denied the business owners’ request for injunctive relief, explaining that the curfew was ultimately put in place for people’s safety.

The measure of curfew has caused people to move to the city of Fort Lauderdale to celebrate spring break.

This year, the fun and the problems associated with it moved to the north of the city, according to Local 10.

A Fort Lauderdale police report indicated that at least 10 arrests during this spring break for crimes such as disorderly conduct, drugs and assault on an officer.

Acts of violence in the streets, riots and even shootings with fatal victims, They registered last year in Miami Beachduring the Spring Break.

Last Monday a video circulated on social networks showing a fights with blows during this vacation in the state of Florida. At a party in the arena, a group of women fought in the middle of a large crowd.