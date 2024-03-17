Bayer Leverkusen remains impeccable as leader in Germany

FREIBURG-. Patrik Schick scored for the first time in three months in the Bundesliga and the Bayer Leverkusen beat 3-2 on Sunday Freiburg to maintain his 10-point lead over the Bayern Munich in his title fight Germany .

Coach Xabi Alonso decided to rotate his squad after a busy week. Leverkusen remain unbeaten and survived Freiburg’s comeback attempt to take another step towards the title.

Leverkusen needed less than 90 seconds to go ahead with a goal from Florian Witz, the 20-year-old attacker who has been key to the team’s success.

Freiburg quickly responded with a goal from Ritsu Doan, but a mistake by Freiburg goalkeeper Nah Atubolu helped Leverkusen regain the lead before halftime. Trying to cut back a pass, Atubolu gave the ball to Schick and although he blocked his shot, Adam Hlozek scored on the rebound.

Schick extended Leverkusen’s lead with a touch against the post in the 54th. But Bayer goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky allowed Freiburg to get closer again by deflecting Yannik Keitel’s shot, which Keitel recovered to score.

xxavilever.jpg Coach Xabi Alonso (center) celebrates Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-0 victory over Cologne in the Bundesliga, Sunday, March 3, 2024. AP / Rolf Vennenbernd

Leverkusen have had to rely on goals from their midfielders and full-backs since Victor Boniface was ruled out with an injury in January. Schick hadn’t scored since he had a hat trick in December. Hlozek’s last Bundesliga goal was in January.

Five wins in the last eight games would be enough for Alonso’s team to win their first Bundesliga title, even if Bayern beat all of their remaining games.

Bayern are concerned about an ankle injury suffered by Harry Kane, the league’s leading scorer, after colliding with the post in Saturday’s 5-2 win over Darmstadt. Bayern said Sunday that Kane will still attend friendly matches with the English team.

Later, Borussia Dortmund hosts Eintracht Frankfurt.

Source: AP