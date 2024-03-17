One like Cayetana!

Politics is a discipline that excites, so when it catches you, you will hardly be able to get rid of that passion. This is what former President Carlos Andrés Pérez once warned me about, on one of those many tours through the towns of Venezuela , in which I had the pleasure of accompanying him when we were campaigning for him to once again occupy the Presidency of the Republic of Venezuela. For the former National First Magistrate twice, politics was an effusion that ignites a frenzy that overflows the tranquility, in which many remain who resist entering into these issues.

One of the trenches from which it is possible to carry out this activity are the political parties, institutions that do not escape the beating and struggle in that “give and take” in which the forces that fight for the favoritism of others often mutually weaken each other. the citizens who seek to lead. For this reason, and much more, to exercise this discipline it is necessary to possess different kinds of conditions, in addition to the indispensable political vocation.

Another old Venezuelan leader, Gonzalo Barrios, even exclaimed that “politics is not work, but it is tiring.” He confronted the council, according to which, the performance of this activity is equivalent to a comfort zone for those who serve as party leaders. The truth is that for those of us who get into these disputes, we do so aware that this implies working full time, including holidays and weekends, as well as being willing to listen to the people who approach you, who ask you about this. or about that and, most especially, to be prepared for the scrutiny of the citizens to which you will be inexcusably exposed.

Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo is one of those activists who enter politics with a striking and contagious fiery spirit. With her incessant work, she has earned relevant positions within the Popular Party, a group that she chose to carry out her proven vocation for public service.

She is an intelligent woman, with an academic background (Ph.D. in History from the University of Oxford), evidently a “book eater”, who is up to date on the most varied topics, with criteria to establish positions when assuming a trend or third party. in a debate as spokesperson for the parliamentary faction of which she is a part in the Congress of Deputies of Spain. She is, without a doubt, one of those leaders that any political party would like to have among its ranks.

Due to her outstanding career, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo is invited to different international forums. Her oratory skills, the fascinating way in which she spins her speeches, their content and foundation, whatever her subject matter, have made her a highly sought-after political figure. That’s why she recently went to Mexicowhere he uttered some words that bothered the president Andrés Manuel López Obradorwho was quick to launch insults against the brilliant Spanish parliamentarian, who was simply inspired by one of the sayings glorified by López Obrador himself, when he exalts his slogan of “Hugs, not bullets”, a formula similar to the Peace Zones that Maduro settled in Venezuela to reach an agreement with the gangs.

But the finesse with which Cayetana described “beautiful and beloved Mexico,” defining it as “the formidable country, like the admirable nation, this impressive economic and cultural power, is being taken over by organized crime, by the complacency of those who should defend it. ‘Hugs, not bullets’, or rather hugs to those who shoot? The slogan is nice, but the result is catastrophic for democracy and especially for young people. (…) This is not only the responsibility of criminals, it is also, and mainly, of those who design and apply security policies. Those phrases unleashed the wrath of the Mexican president, who pulled out of his hat the hackneyed accusation of “ultra-rightist” to try to dispel or eclipse the well-reasoned arguments of Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo.

But it turns out and happens that from another ideological angle the actions of the AMLO government were also questioned. Thus we have that the Socialist International, where left-wing partisan groups meet and which is currently led by the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, released a resolution in which they express “their concern about the climate of violence in Mexico and warns that organized crime endangers the integrity of the electoral process. In other words, based on these signs, it seems that the demonized Spanish American parliamentarian is not far from reality or the truth.

What is striking is that the president of Mexico have time to criticize and lambast a woman who has dedicated herself to defending human rights, beyond the ideological areas divided between right and left, while decorating the dictator of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, with the Mexican order of the Eagle Aztec, the highest decoration to a foreign Head of State.

Nor has he dedicated a few seconds of his morning appearances to criticize the excesses of Daniel Ortega, president of Nicaragua, and Rosario Murillo, his wife and vice president, who have been accused of committing serious violations of the rights of the population, comparable to crimes against humanity, in conjunction with the authorities of the National Police and other state entities. Conclusion that was made by a group of UN human rights experts, responsible for investigating and collecting evidence on the situation currently experienced in Nicaragua based on the citizen demonstrations of 2018. The same silence is maintained so as not to question the disasters perpetrated in Venezuela by his Paoloist partner, Nicolás Maduro.

Meanwhile, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo does not stop putting her words and efforts at the service of these noble causes so that good ends up prevailing over evil.

