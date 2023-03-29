Curry rescues the Warriors, Raptors and Wizards cling to the ‘play-in’ – Hola News

Chicago (USA), Mar 28 (EFE).- Stephen Curry led the comeback of the Golden State Warriors against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday with 39 points, in an NBA day in which the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards achieved some valuable victories, respectively against Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, to hold on to the ‘play-in’.

WARRIORS 120 – PELICANS 109

Twenty points behind in the second quarter, the Warriors pulled from champion stripes to come back and end the Pelicans’ five-game winning streak.

Curry signed 39 points, with eight triples, and the Warriors defended their sixth position (40-37), which gives direct access to the playoffs. The Pelicans, in which Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, are eighth (38-38).

RAPTORS 106 – HEAT 92

The Raptors became strong at home against the Heat without Jimmy Butler and returned to .500 on their record (38-38) for the first time since December, boosted by 26 points from Pascal Siakam.

OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes each contributed 23 points for a Raptors who sit eighth behind the Heat in seventh. Curiously, these two teams would meet in the ‘play-in’ if they maintained these positions.

WIZARDS 130 – CELTICS 111

Porzingis sealed a double double of 32 points and thirteen rebounds and Deni Avdija contributed another double double of 25 points and ten rebounds to guide a great victory for the Wizards against the Celtics, in the return of Jayson Tatum after a game low, with 28 points.

The Wizards, who had lost five in the last seven games, added a momentous win to keep their postseason ambitions alive. They are eleventh, two victories behind the Chicago Bulls, with one more game.

HAWKS 120 – CAVALIERS 118

The Hawks added their fifth consecutive win at home against the Cavaliers, but they had to sweat until the end before the 44 points of Donovan Mitchell, who also had the last shot to give his team victory.

Dejounte Murray signed 29 points and completed his night with a great jump basket that ended up being decisive for the victory of the Hawks, ninth in the East (38-38), tied with the Raptors.

GRIZZLIES 113 – MAGIC 108

Without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane shone with 31 points to give the Grizzlies, second in the West, the seventh consecutive victory, at the cost of a Magic that was not enough with Franz Wagner’s 25 points and 24 points and ten rebounds by Paolo Banchero.

For the Grizzlies, Spanish Santi Aldama contributed nine points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 23 minutes on the track.

THUNDER 134 – HORNETS 137

PJ Washington achieved the best scoring performance of his career, signing 43 points in the victory of the Hornets in the field of the Thunder, orphans of Shai Gilgeous Alexander.

The Thunder, in the middle of a fight for the play-in positions in the West, succumbed despite Josh Giddey’s 31 points.

.

. Classifications:

. Eastern Conference:

.1. Milwaukee Bucks 54-21

.2. Boston Celtics 52-24

.3. Philadelphia 76ers 49-26

.4. Cleveland Cavaliers 48-29

.5. New York Knicks 43-33

.6. Brooklyn Nets 40-35

.7. Miami Heat 40-36

.8. Atlanta Hawks 38-38

.9. Toronto Raptors 38-38

10. Chicago Bulls 36-39

11.Washington Wizards 34-42

12.Indiana Pacers 33-43

13. Orlando Magic 32-44

14. Charlotte Hornets 26-51

15. Detroit Pistons 16-59

. Western Conference:

.1. Denver Nuggets 51-24

.2. Memphis Grizzlies 48-27

.3. Sacramento Kings 45-30

.4. Phoenix Suns 40-35

.5. LA Clippers 40-36

.6. Golden State Warriors 40-37

.7. Minnesota Timberwolves 39-37

.8. New Orleans Pelicans 38-38

.9. LA Lakers 37-38

10. Oklahoma City Thunder 37-39

11. Dallas Mavericks 37-39

12. Utah Jazz 35-40

13. Portland Trail Blazers 32-43

14. San Antonio Spurs 19-56

15. Houston Rockets 18-58