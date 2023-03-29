Milei’s followers threatened to shoot at a local Socialist Left in La Plata

A disturbing video appeared on social networks, in which it is seen when two people, with their faces covered and calling themselves “followers of the national deputy javier milei”, They simulated shooting with a pistol, inside a premises of the Socialist Left, in La Plata, where the members of that political group were meeting.

In the images you can see how the two men, supposedly libertarian militants (space led by miley), with their faces covered, They were located on the sidewalk of one of the premises that the Socialist Left has in the city of La Plataand threatened to shoot inside, while several people were there.

Self-proclaimed followers of Milei recorded a video with the threats. Source: (Daily Today)

In the same video in which they threatened the militants, the men presented themselves as an “ultra-right” group from the city of Buenos Aires and supporters of Javier miley. Besides They showed part of a conversation with José Derman, the man who was arrested for “celebrating the attack against Cristina Kirchner and carrying out various attacks”the sources reported.

Derman was declared inimputable by justice and is accused of the creator of an extreme center right called Cultural Kyle Rittehouse, in the city of La Platadedicated to promoting “denialist, racist ideas, hate speech and neo-Nazi”.

The hooded alleged libertarian militants. Source: (Profile)

According to references from the Izquierda space, the people who were inside the premises “They never found out about such a serious act of violence and cowardice.” The Left parties that make up the Front called on the political, student and human rights organizations to repudiate this serious threat and called for “the broadest unity to confront neo-fascism in all fields.”