Customs prevented a man from leaving the country with antiquities worth millions

The merchandise of historical value was detected in a car that was crossing the International Border Crossing with Brazil Bernardo de Irigoyen – Cerqueira

The Customs reported that its inspectors who were performing duties at the Bernardo de Irigoyen – Dionisio Cerqueira International Border Crossing with Brazil discovered commodity of great historical value in the car of a citizen who was trying to leave the country without duly declaring it.

Specialized agents from the General Directorate of Customs-AFIP were inspecting vehicles crossing into Brazil when a Ford Ranger truck with Argentine registration showed up at the control area. When questioned by Customs personnel, the driver -an Argentine citizen living in Brazil- initially He stated that he had nothing to declare.

According to the information from Customs, the customs agents carried out a review of the packages it was transporting and quickly began to verify merchandise in baggage violation. First, they found US$21,900, a figure that exceeds the currency limit that is allowed to be withdrawn from the national territory without declaring (US$10,000).

Second, they discovered gold jewelry, tableware, and antique silverware. There were also books published more than 100 years ago, in 1905, considered cultural property. Customs specialists estimate that the combined price of the merchandise found is $10 million and that in the informal market it could even be multiplied by two or three.

The value of the goods -which also included two compressed air guns- far exceeds the allowed franchise for departures from the country by land, US$300. “At the same time, the quantity and variety of the products that the Argentine citizen carried with him allows us to presume that they were being exported for commercial purposes, which constitutes an additional violation of the baggage regime. And it should be noted, the departure of cultural property is prohibited that way,” they highlighted from Customs.

Finally, the Customs agents carried out proceedings for infringement of the departure baggage regime: in the terms of article 979 of the Customs Code and the Resolution and in line with the Resolution on the Illicit Traffic of Cultural Property of the World Customs Organization, They seized both the foreign currency and all the undeclared merchandise, which were left at the disposal of the administrative judge on duty.

Background

At the beginning of the year, agents from the General Directorate of Customs-AFIP broke up the smuggling of a collection of coins and bills with pieces of outstanding historical value in the control of a ship from Colonia, Uruguay. The procedure consisted of a vehicle control in the disembarkation of the Superferry Express after an alert from Interpol, since the referred citizen had three criminal cases in progress.

In this case, Customs seized the discovered merchandise, which greatly exceeded both the allowance contemplated in the baggage regime for waterway entry (US$300 per person) and the currency entry limit (US$10,000 per person). . The value of the surveyed exceeded US $ 120,000.

Among the seized pieces, pieces of notable historical value were identified, such as a series of Ukrainian and German bills dating from the years of World War II, a Puerto Rican $5 bill from 1909, whose value was around u $1,750. One of 1 francs was also found, from the island of Martinique (year 1947), valued at US$1,100. In turn, a Chilean 1 peso bill from 1879, worth about $1,000. On the other hand, two strikingly denominated 1862 American bills, 1.25 and 1.50 dollars, priced at US$750 and US$850, respectively.