A few weeks ago, we found out that Eduin Caz and his wife, Daisy Anahithey had ended their relationship, after staying together 8 yearsWell, apparently, the mother of his children was tired of the musician’s constant infidelities.

Last weekend, the also businesswoman, was caught at a concert by the vocalist of Grupo Firme, for which many users speculated that the couple had already returned, however, now Daisy has presumed that she agrees European tourmaking it clear that I do not intend to return to his ex.

According to the information she has shared on social networks, Caz’s wife is enjoying the trip with Kenia Ontiveros, who is the wife of Larry Hernández and so far they have traveled a large part of Italy.

Eduin Caz’s wife goes on vacation

Daisy Anahi goes on a trip to Rome to "forget" the infidelities of Eduin Caz



On social networks, it was shocking that Daisy was traveling the world, since she is pregnant with Eduin Caz’s third child, which has given rise to many doubts.

But to deny her “haters”, the influencer has posted several photographs where she shows how it is that her belly has grown and how much she is enjoying this trip miles away from Eduin and his infidelities.

In contrast, the singer has been seen enjoying the beach and drinking with his friends.

Who is Eduin Caz’s lover?

Dailine would be called the lover of Eduihn Caz



Although the rumors of Eduin Caz’s infidelity have not been confirmed, it has emerged that the lead singer of Grupo Firme would be involved in an extramarital relationship, with a transgender woman named “Dailine”. reported The Truth News.

