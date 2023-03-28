Daisy Jones & The Six Review | Series gets the tone, rhythm and text right

Daisy Jones & The Sixseries based on the eponymous book by Taylor Jenkins Reid that tells the story of a fictional band that conquered the United States, but ended suddenly, leaving fans orphaned and confused, finally concluded its first season on Prime Video.

With a well-adapted text, adequate pace and excellent performances, Amazon’s streaming production pleases even those who have never read the book, and shows how it is possible to make a good adaptation of a literary work. Merit from Taylor herself, who participated in the production, and from Reese Witherspoon, who signs on as one of the executive producers.

One of the great successes of Daisy Jones & The Six is to give the necessary prominence to Daisy and Billy, the two protagonists of the band, without erasing the supporting stories or the group itself. Thus, we see a little more of Simone — a character played brilliantly by Nabiyah Be —, her relationship with music, with record companies and with the prejudice suffered by being a woman who has a relationship with another. The contrast between the freedom of rock ‘n roll and the homophobia suffered is an interesting arc of the production.

Another plot that draws attention is the relationship between Karen and Eddie, and later her pregnancy. From the abortion decision to the end of the novel, everything is very well executed, but it is worth mentioning that Karen deserved even more prominence, both in the band and in the plot.

Camila, in turn, Billy’s wife, is also an essential character in the production, and although condescending at times, she is strong, beautiful, sincere and kind. Camila Alvarez, who brings the character to life, knew how to build her without making her a poor thing or apathetic to everything that happens around her.

Daisy Jones and… Billy

There is no denying that in Daisy Jones & The Six all characters are interesting and relevant, even those who are not part of the band like producer Teddy Price (Tom Wright), responsible for making the group become one of the most successful in the United States. However, Daisy and Billy’s relationship is more evident than the others, and in the last episodes this becomes even clearer.

While the sexual tension between the two is evident, it’s hard to believe they could ever be a couple. That’s because, despite sharing the same affection for damage (drugs, depression, etc.), both are too similar to get along well beyond the stage. This makes the last scene of the series — not revealed here so as not to totally spoil the reader’s experience — enjoyable, even if it sounds like a lie.

The fact is that although the series does not distance itself from Taylor’s work and shows what needs to be shown — this toxic and loving relationship between Daisy and Billy —, the audience is left with a taste of wanting more for the other characters, who also have what they want. tell.

The end of an era

One of the most awaited moments for fans was to know how the breakup of the band would be portrayed, and what can be said is that it was done in a very adequate way. The plot showed the dissatisfactions of each member and the reasons for not wanting to go on stage anymore, even taking crowds to stadiums.

If Daisy needed time to heal from her crush on Billy, Billy himself needed to move on, treat his alcoholism and try to win Camila back. Eddie, in turn, tired of being belittled by the leader of the band, decides to leave the group after the end of the last tour. Thus, broken, each in a different way, the six follow different paths, proving that fame and money are not everything in life.

And if we are going to talk about successes, it is worth mentioning that the way the series was told (merging testimonials from the present with scenes from the past) was also a positive point. As it is a pseudo-documentary story, there was a fear of it becoming too “square”, or perhaps even artificial. But the production knew how to conduct the text and mix the dramatization with the testimonies without sounding sloppy.

Another great hit was the songs of the work. Protagonists of the series, they rocked the band’s shows and helped tell the story of the love triangle formed by Camila, Daisy and Billy. It is worth mentioning that the actors who sang the songs themselves. Riley Keough, who lives Daisy and is Elvis’ granddaughter, showed that talent runs in the family and did not disappoint on vocals. The songs can even be heard in the audio platforms.

After all, is Daisy Jones & The Six worth watching?

Daisy Jones & The Six hit the text and stoked the desire to see more. The series really found its tone and became a huge Prime Video hit.

The cast was also responsible for making the production take off, especially Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Sebastian Chacon, Timothy Olyphant and Josh Whitehouse. Another point worth mentioning was the costumes, signed by Denise Wingate, which teleported the audience straight to the 1970s.

Therefore, Daisy Jones & The Six it is, yes, one of the main literary adaptations for the audiovisual and, certainly, worth the play (even for those who are not such a fan of Taylor Jenkins).

Anyone who wants to give the work a chance can watch Daisy Jones & The Six no Prime Video.