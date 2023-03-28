Biden urges Congress for gun control legislation

Washington.— President Biden addressed Monday’s deadly shooting in Nashville, calling the deaths of six people, including three grade-schoolers, “a family’s worst nightmare” and urging Congress to enact law enforcement of weapons.

“The person responsible for this shooting had two assault weapons and a pistol,” Biden said during a small event with businessmen at the White House, referring to reports made by local officials.

“So, I am again calling on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban. It’s time we started moving forward.”

Biden has repeatedly called for such a ban in recent public speeches and visits, including a visit to Monterey Park, California, where a gunman killed 11 people in a ballroom in January. .

His statements this Monday once again highlight not only the increase in mass shootings in the United States, but also the limits of his power to solve them.

Despite holding a majority in both Houses of Congress for the first two years of Biden’s term, Democrats were unable to pass a ban, and any effort now could die in the Republican-controlled House.

That has left Biden few options except to make a public call.

Last summer, Congress passed a bipartisan bill that strengthened background checks for prospective gun buyers under 21 and directed federal resources to states to enforce so-called red flag laws, which allow officers to seize temporarily guns to people who the court decides cannot possess them.

Last month, the Justice Department announced a $200 million program to fund state crisis intervention programs to reduce gun violence.