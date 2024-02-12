Dani Alves loses another support: goodbye to the communication agency

Dani Alves awaits the sentence more and more alone. Football playerwho has been in provisional prison in Brians prison since January 20, 2023 and who was tried last week by the Barcelona Court for the complaint of a woman who says that he sexually assaulted her in the bathroom of the private room. the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on the night of December 30, 2022, He has also been left without the communication agency that looked after his image..

The information is advanced today exclusively Digital Confidentialalthough apparently the events date back to last October, since The company would have stopped working for the Brazilian soccer player, at the same time that he broke his relationship with the Cristóbal Martell law firm..

According to this medium, the company was in charge of providing an analysis of the news that was published in Spain about the footballer’s case. Furthermore, He would have asked for a complete list of the information that was coming out every day and within a few minutes of it being published.

Seen for sentence

Thus, while waiting for the sentence to be issued, after three days of a mediated trial in which The former Barcelona player cried during his statement saying that he had lost everythingfrom his contracts to his wife, Joana Sanz, Alves suffers a new setback againnot having the agency that he had hired last March.

These types of companies are used to ensure the reputation of faces as well-known as the Brazilian when they are involved in problems or some type of controversy, and among their ranks They have first-line experts in communication and crisis management issues..

In the case of Alves, during the time they worked for him They were also in charge of managing the words that he was throwing from prison, broadcast in Ana Rosa’s program and in The vanguardthrough the events journalist Mayka Navarro.