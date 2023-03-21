Debate and decision on Swedish NATO membership

09.00 Debate on Sweden’s membership in NATO LIVE

Debate in the Riksdag on the defense committee’s report before this afternoon’s decision. The approval of the Riksdag is required for Sweden to be able to join the military alliance.

12.00 Rapport

12.03 Debate on animal protection LIVE

Debate in the Riksdag on the Environment and Agriculture Committee’s report ahead of this afternoon’s decision.

12.45 The battle for jobs intensifies – how should the EU meet the US’s giant investment?

In the fight with China for the role of the world’s leading industrial nation, the United States is implementing a gigantic climate package. How should the EU respond in order not to fall behind? Discussion with EU parliamentarians Erik Bergkvist (S), Jörgen Warborn (M) and Karin Karlsbro (L). Program manager: Marcus Carlehed. From 21/3.

13.00 The Prime Minister in the EU committee ahead of the summit

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (M) consults with the EU committee ahead of the EU summit in Brussels on March 23-24. From the morning.

14.30 Why aren’t more mass crimes solved?

Despite increased resources, more employees and a major reorganization, the police achieve worse results when it comes to investigating mass crimes. The National Audit Office has examined why and is presenting a new report. Organizer: SNS. From 15/3.

15.45 This is how the EU’s weapons will break Putin

Ukraine is suffering from an acute shortage of ammunition. There are now plans for joint EU purchases to Ukraine. Discussion with EU parliamentarians David Lega (KD) and Jakop Dalunde (MP) about the benefits and risks of the proposal. Program manager: Marcus Carlehed. From 21/3.

16.00 Rapport

16.05 Decision on Sweden’s membership in NATO

The Riksdag votes on Swedish NATO membership. After the vote, SVT’s domestic political commentator Elisabeth Marmorstein gives an analysis of what the decision means. Simulcast with SVT Nyheter Direkt.

