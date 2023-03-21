Algeria – Morocco: “Relations have reached a point of no return”, Tebboune

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, affirmed that relations between Algeria and Morocco have reached a point of no return.

Indeed, the Head of State, Abdelmadjid Tebboune who gave an interview to the Al Jazeera channel, returned to the diplomatic relations between Algeria and its neighboring country Morocco, affirming that they have reached a point of no -feedback. Also justifying the position of Algiers as being a reaction by saying: “Our position is therefore a reaction”.

In addition, the President of the Republic Tebboune expressed his regrets about the situation and the relations between two neighboring countries.

As a reminder, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramtane Lamamra, announced on August 24, 2021, that Algeria had decided to sever its diplomatic relations with Morocco, due to the continuation of its hostile actions against the Algeria.

In addition, during this same interview, President Tebboune also mentioned the Palestinian cause, but also relations between Algiers and Madrid and his visit to Russia next May.