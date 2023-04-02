Democratic Republic of the Congo: at least 19 dead in a landslide

A landslide claimed the lives of several people in the east of the country. Research will continue on Monday and the toll could still increase.

At least 19 people were killed in a landslide in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Sunday, according to residents and local officials.

The disaster occurred at the end of the morning in the village of Bulwa, in Masisi, territory of the province of North Kivu, according to Chadrack Mbukanirwa Ndibanja, one of the village chiefs.

Research on Monday

He said at least 19 people were killed in the landslide and that the search for other victims was to continue on Monday.

Alphonse Mushesha Mihingano, a local administrator, confirmed this initial assessment, while emphasizing that it was provisional.

About 25 mothers, accompanied by their children, were doing their laundry in a stream at the foot of a mountain when the landslide occurred, burying some of them, he added.