Democrats and Republicans reach agreement to avoid government shutdown

MIAMI .- Senators from the Republican Party and the Democratic Party achieved a agreement on spending ceiling for the remainder of 2024, thereby avoiding the risk of a possible “closure” of the Administration, as reported this Sunday by the President of the US Senate, Mike Johnson.

Johnson explained to members of his party that the spending ceiling for 2024 will be 1.59 trillion dollars, of which 886,000 million are already in projects approved in December within the Defense Spending Act, which is why it is approved that non-Defense spending is 704,000 million.

Johnson and Senate Democratic Party spokesman Chuck Schumer are scheduled to make the official announcement this Sunday.

The agreement does not completely eliminate the risk of “closure” of the Administration for this month, but it is a key step to avoid it before the deadlines of January 19 and February 2.

Fundamental will be the Democratic willingness to reach an agreement in the face of the conservatives’ demand to take advantage of the spending law to force the imposition of more restrictions on the country’s southern border against immigration.

Source: EUROPA PRESS