More than 3 million immigration cases stuck in courts, a number on the rise

MIAMI.- While the authorities are waiting for a new bipartisan regulation in the United States Congress, focused on reducing the number of migrants heading to the country’s southern border, the number of cases accumulated in the courts rises, with the main ones being receivers, Florida, Texas, California and New York.

The cases that must be resolved in the courts nationwide reach 3,075,248 as of January, but the number has a tendency to continue growing due to the immigrant wave that affects the southern border. Until now, each judge has an average of 4,500 cases assigned, which exceeds the human and administrative capacity in each jurisdiction.

Florida, the state with the highest number of backlogged cases, has 454,434 cases pending in the courts where 74% of the files are located in Miami. In this town the first three nationalities are from Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela. In Orlando there are more than 192,000 people waiting for a ruling. In Texas there are 426,000, California 327,000 and New York 322,000 cases, states where legislators have also pressured Joe Biden’s administration to find a solution.

The immigration problem in the United States has been described as the worst in its history, which is why legislators and other spokespersons have begun to pressure for a resolution to this problem that involves issues of security and the capacity of public services to serve this number. increasing number of people arriving illegally in the country.

“This is not immigration”

When asked about illegal migration in the United States, the Republican senator for the state of Florida, Marco Rubio, did not hesitate to point out that “this is not migration” because a process through which the entry of people is authorized is not being followed. After completing a series of steps and requirements.

The US legislator stressed that migration is when people enter the US because they have obtained a permit after a review and verification mechanism. In this context, he recalled that every year this country receives 1 million citizens legally, emphasizing that “no nation in the world does that.”

Those million people become permanent residents in the United States with the right to apply for citizenship. However, he noted that “now there are 300,000 people from all over the world crossing the US border without permission.” And more than 300,000 migrants are intercepted every month by the Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP, for its acronym). in English), an unprecedented figure that has remained constant since August.

“8 million people have entered this country illegally in the three years that Biden has been president. That is ignoring the laws and completely abandoning what our immigration process is,” said Senator Rubio.

And he questioned: “What country in the world can sustain that? No one can sustain it. In New York we have schools where students could not go to study because they have had to use the schools to provide shelter and have space for people who have arrived in the country illegally. “This cannot continue and is not sustainable.”

Mass illegal migration

Rubio, in statements to the media NTN24. He said there comes a point when a country that has always had a very generous immigration policy has had to consider measures to restrict that massive illegal migration. “One understands all the suffering that exists in the region. But it is not possible for all the people in the world who do not like what is happening in their country of origin to move to the United States. No country can assume that change. Who “Will you pay for that? That question is what we are facing in Congress. It is a very serious reality,” the congressman said.

He added that “no country in the world would allow it” and we cannot allow this either. He pointed out that Joe Biden’s administration is not taking this issue seriously and there will come a time when they will have to face it.

“I have always supported aid to Ukraine. What I cannot do is go to Florida and tell the residents of my state that the issue of Ukraine is more important than the issue of our borders. “I can’t say that to my constituents because my priority always has to be first what is happening here in the United States.”

Source: Writing and with information from NTN24