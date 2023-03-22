Demonstrations against pension reform: new scenes of police violence this Tuesday in Paris

This Tuesday, some police officers, CRS or BRAV-M agents again assaulted demonstrators who marched against the pension reform in the streets of the capital. Facts of police violence repeated for several days.

Two days before a new national day of mobilization at the call of the unions on Thursday, March 23 thousands of people demonstrated everywhere in France this Tuesday evening against the pension reform. In the capital, clashes took place between police and demonstrators, some of whom threw projectiles in their direction.

At 11:15 p.m., 46 people had been arrested on the sidelines of the demonstration, the police headquarters told BFMTV. Several scenes of police violence have also been recorded in the streets of Paris and widely broadcast on social networks.

CRS were thus filmed multiple times violently charging groups of demonstrators who seemed calm. Place de la République, a policeman threw a grenade in the direction of the crowd. According to images captured by the Blast media, it exploded near the head of a protester.

Journalist Remy Buisine, who has been covering social movements for years, was jostled by police near the Café du Temple, in the 11th arrondissement of Paris.

Earlier today, Reporters Without Borders was concerned about the situation. “Several clearly identifiable journalists were assaulted by security forces while covering protests against the pension reform. The role of security forces is not to hinder the work of journalists but to protect!” communicated the organization.

“Do you pay homage to this kind of behavior too?”

Without using truncheons or grenade-type weapons, the police sometimes resorted to excessive use of force. Claire Jacquin, parliamentary attaché of the rebellious deputy Antoine Léaument, thus filmed a policeman gassing her at point-blank range in the Place de la Bastille.

A few seconds before, another CRS, still being filmed, nevertheless recognized the rebellious activist’s right “to be there.” Claire Jacquin indicates that she now intends to file a complaint.

Its deputy, Antoine Léaument, challenged the Minister of the Interior. “Do you also pay homage to this kind of behavior or do you consider it violent and abusive?” he asked Gérald Darmanin.

Several left-wing deputies have also denounced since Monday the numerous cases of police violence.

An investigation opened for a punch

Already on Monday, several cases of police violence were reported in the capital. “I got arrested very quickly. They took me and strangled me,” testified a student to BFMTV. An investigation was also opened for a violent punch addressed by a BRAV-M agent to a protester who collapsed on shock.

On the side of the authorities, the political leaders of the presidential camp are united behind the police. Tuesday afternoon, Elisabeth Borne wanted “again to pay tribute to our police forces who ensure the security of the demonstrations.

“And I repeat, they have a duty to set an example and they are aware of it, our police officers like our gendarmes,” she told the National Assembly.