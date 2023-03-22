Legislators celebrate ten years of TTUHSC

Step.- A delegation from the Texas Tech University Health Science Center (TTUHSC) in El Paso traveled to the Texas Capitol in Austin on March 6, National Dentist Day, to meet with lawmakers in celebration of the 10th anniversary of TTUHSC El Paso as an independent university within the Tech University System.

The positive energy and enthusiasm of the group was contagious as they advocated for continued support of the university’s mission. They left a trail of smiles in their wake as they discussed the vital role TTUHSC El Paso plays in the state’s health care system.

Texas Tech University System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, MD, and TTUHSC El Paso President Richard Lange, MD, MBA, joined several students at the event. Georgia Hejny, a second-year dental student serving as a student representative on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, and Hani Annabi, a fourth-year student at Foster Medical School and student regent for the TTU System Board of Regents , were among them. In addition, the event was attended by Víctor Vásquez, a graduate student at the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, and Luis Jabalera, a student at the Hunt School of Nursing. Three of the four students are from El Paso. Together, the group delivered promotional items and thanks to legislators and their staff for their continued support in transforming access to healthcare in our Borderplex region, improving lives and empowering generations.

“During this historic anniversary, it is more important than ever to meet with our state legislators and advocate for their continued support of our mission,” said Dr. Lange. “Our university has made significant strides in the last decade, but there is still more work to do to ensure we continue to provide world-class medical education and healthcare services to our Borderplex community. In 2025, we will graduate our first batch of dentists , another important milestone in our history. By working closely with our state legislators, we can ensure that TTUHSC El Paso has the resources and support to make an even greater impact on the health and well-being of the residents of our region.” .

Chancellor Mitchell and Chairman Lange spent time with two members of the El Paso legislative delegation, State Representative Mary González and State Senator César Blanco, to review the legislative agenda. This was followed by a reading of a resolution on the floor of the House of Representatives honoring TTUHSC El Paso for its contributions to education and health care in the 10 years since it was established as an independent university.

Since Monday, March 6, was National Dentist Day, the delegation to Austin was joined by dean of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine and past president of the Texas Dental Association, Richard Black, DDS, MS, MD.

The Hunt School of Dentistry, which opened in 2021, is the first dental school to open in Texas in over 50 years. Unlike other dental schools, Hunt School of Dental Medicine’s innovative curriculum has students see patients in their first year, giving them the opportunity to develop their clinical skills early on.

The dental delegation shared the impressive successes of the dental school, which is only in its second year. While its first cohort of dentists won’t receive their diplomas until 2025, students and faculty are already addressing the critical shortage of providers in West Texas. Under faculty supervision, students provide care at Texas Tech Dental’s Oral Health Clinic, where they have experienced more than 5,000 patient visits and more than 7,100 clinical hours since opening in 2021.

“Hunt School of Dental Medicine has been a game changer in dental education, providing students with hands-on experience early in their academic journey,” said Dr. Black. “By allowing students to see patients in their first year, instead of waiting until their junior year, we provide them with an unparalleled learning experience that will set them up for success in their careers. We are proud of the impact that the School of Dental Medicine de Hunt has had in its first two years, and we look forward to continuing to provide our students with the skills, knowledge and experience they need to become exceptional dental professionals.”

Currently, students from West Texas and the Texas border regions, including El Paso County, make up 42% of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine student body.

Along with the Hunt School of Dental Medicine, TTUHSC El Paso is comprised of the Foster School of Medicine, the Hunt School of Nursing, and the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, making the university the only comprehensive science center of health along the US-Mexico border.