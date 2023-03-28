Deputies debate the project to create courts and prosecutors in Santa Fe in the face of the escalation of drug violence

The opposition demanded to reverse the sale of dollar bonds promoted by Massa
The head of the radical bloc Mario Negri called to discuss a project on tables to annul the Decrees of Necessity and Urgency 163/23 and 164/23, published in the Official Gazette of March 23, by way of repeal, which ordered public bodies to sell the titles public bonds denominated in dollars, receiving in exchange public bonds in pesos that will be issued by the National Treasury.
Since the measure includes the Sustainability Guarantee Fund of ANSES, the opposition denounces that the agency’s investments will be pesified “seriously compromising the future of retirees and pensioners by deteriorating the soundness of the current investment, going from a ‘strong’ currency to the local currency in the process of losing value constant against the foreign currency.
“They are scratching the bottom of the pot. The pesification of the FGS is an illegal swipe of assets that belong to retirees. It cannot be tolerated, it is an unprecedented and fraudulent measure,” Negri said.
And he added: “We don’t know where else they are going to go. We are absorbed. There are 11 billion dollars in the FGS of ANSES. And with companies and public organizations, it reaches 30 billion dollars. Where are you going? Where are they going to end up? Stop, don’t take everything ahead, except the future of retirees”.
Finally, the vote – which required two quarters of the votes – was rejected due to the lack of accompaniment from the Frente de Todos.
Deputy Gerardo Milman returned to the premises after months of absence
The PRO deputy, gerardo milmanreappeared after months out of the political scene following the accusation of Cristina Kirchner who linked him to his assassination attempt. The man close to Patricia Bullrich had also been targeted by irregular hiring in the Chamber of Deputies and the Ministry of Security.
The bench of the Frente de Todos had even requested his expulsion from the Chamber for “moral incapacity.” CFK itself, in an act in Avellaneda, had suggested that he should be removed months ago. “What happens when we find out that Mr. Milman has I don’t know how many ladies in charge?” He asked. And he added: “Not only that: being a member of the Security Commission he had links and contracts with security companies.”
Governor Perotti will be present during the debate on the project to strengthen Criminal Justice in Santa Fe
The governor Omar Perotti He will attend the Chamber of Deputies starting at 1:30 p.m. where the project to appoint 50 federal prosecutors and judges will be discussed.
Among other things, the initiative proposes the creation of 27 prosecutorial positions (15 based in Rosario), 9 defense positions, 6 judges with guarantee functions, 6 judges with review functions and 2 judges with trial and execution functions.
According to a report from the Congressional Budget Office, the implementation of the project would have a fiscal impact of $7.5 billion.
The debate will last at least 9 hours
The Parliamentary Labor meeting began after 10:30. From the ruling party they estimated that the session would last at least 9 hours but could be extended due to issues of privilege, tributes and requests for departure from the regulations.
Monotributo tech: what does the project that obtained a commission opinion say and that will be debated in Deputies
The initiative that will allow service exporters to charge up to USD 30,000 per year directly in dollars was sent to the facility for treatment
The ruling party gave an opinion of commissions to the bill that creates a new figure of monotribute for exporters of services and that will allow them, in exchange for the payment of an integrated tax sum, to have the currencies of their fees billed to foreign clients with a cap of 30 thousand dollars annually.
The project to appoint judges and prosecutors in Santa Fe obtained an opinion and would be approved in next week’s session
The initiative to strengthen the Federal Criminal Justice in that province was unanimously approved. The president of the Budget Committee, Carlos Heller, revealed that the total cost of its implementation will be around $7.5 billion
The project for Strengthen Federal Criminal Justice in Santa Fe obtained an opinion today in the Budget Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and was ready to be debated in the session that the ruling party plans to convene for the Tuesday 28 of this month.