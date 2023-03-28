Deputies debate the project to create courts and prosecutors in Santa Fe in the face of the escalation of drug violence

Monotributo tech: what does the project that obtained a commission opinion say and that will be debated in Deputies The initiative that will allow service exporters to charge up to USD 30,000 per year directly in dollars was sent to the facility for treatment

The Budget and Finance commissions gave an opinion on the technology monotribute project

The ruling party gave an opinion of commissions to the bill that creates a new figure of monotribute for exporters of services and that will allow them, in exchange for the payment of an integrated tax sum, to have the currencies of their fees billed to foreign clients with a cap of 30 thousand dollars annually.