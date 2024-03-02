Designer Iris Apfel dies at 102

NEW YORK.- Iris Apfel, textile expert, designer interiors and celebrity moda known for her eccentric style, died. It has 102 to the.

Her death was confirmed by her business agent, Lori Sale, who said Apfel was extraordinary. The cause of her death was not reported, which was also reported by her verified Instagram account, which a day earlier had celebrated February 29 as her 102nd birthday and a half.

An irreverent designer

Born on August 29, 1921, Apfel was famous for her irreverent and striking outfits that mixed haute couture and oversized costume jewelry. One classic Apfel outfit, for example, combined a thickly embellished feather boa, bracelets, and a jacket decorated with Native American beads.

With her big round black-framed glasses, bright red lipstick, and short white hair, she stood out at every fashion show she attended.

His style was the subject of museum exhibitions and a documentary, Iris, directed by Albert Maysles.

I’m not pretty and I never will be, but it doesn’t matter, she once said. I have something much better. I have style.

More is more and less is boring

Apfel enjoyed late fame on social media, accumulating almost three million followers on Instagram, where his profile declares: More is more and less is boring. On TikTok, she amassed 215,000 followers while talking about fashion, style, and promoting recent collaborations.

Being stylish and being fashionable are two completely different things, she said in a TikTok video. It can be easily purchased to be fashionable. I think style is in your DNA. It implies originality and courage.

He never retired. I believe that retiring at any age is a fate worse than death. Just because a number comes in doesn’t mean you have to stop, he told Today.

Working alongside him was the honor of my life. “I will miss his daily calls, which he always received with the well-known question: what do you have for me today?” Sale said in a statement. It is proof of her insatiable desire to work. She was a visionary in every sense of the word. She saw the world through a unique lens, adorned with giant, distinctive glasses that sat atop her nose.

Apfel was an expert in antique textiles and fabrics. She and her husband Carl owned a textile company, Old World Weavers, and specialized in restoration work, doing projects in the White House with six different presidents. Apfel’s famous clients included Estee Lauder and Greta Garbo.

FUENTE: AP