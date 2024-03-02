The Oscars confirm performances by Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, Bad Bunny and Zendaya

Ryan Gosling perform the pop ballad Im Just Ken at the March 10 ceremony, the ceremony’s producers announced this week. Others who will perform their nominated original songs are Billie Eilish y Finneas OConnell, Jon Batiste, Scott George and the Osage Singers y Becky G.

Gosling is nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Looking like his character Ken in an ad for the ceremony with Jimmy Kimmel, he pretended he didn’t care that he wasn’t going to win. To be fair, even if it’s a joke, maybe it’s not wrong, he competes with Robert Downey Jr. who has taken almost all the awards this season.

Im Just Kencomposed by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, still has a chance to win, even if the other song by Barbiethe moving song by Eilish and Finneas What Was I Made For seems to have an advantage after winning the Grammy. But Ken’s ballad was something everyone wanted to see at the Oscars, which will be the first time Gosling sings at the ceremony.

Songs nominated at the Oscars

The other nominated songs are The Fire Inside, by Diane Warren for the film Flamin Hot played by Becky G; It Never Went Away, by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson from the documentary American Symphony, that Batiste sings; and Wahzhazhe, by Scott George for the film Killers of the Flower Moonque interpretarn Scott George and the Osage Singers.

Among this year’s presenters, and following Oscar tradition, are the winners of last year’s acting categories: Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Tambin presentarn premios Rita Moreno, Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate McKinnon, John Mulaney, Catherine OHara, Octavia Spencer, Jessica Lange, Nicolas Cage, Mahershala Ali, Sam Rockwell, Lupita Nyongo, Ramy Youssef y los excompaeros de elenco de Scarface Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino, although it is unknown if the latter two will be together.

The 96th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC in more than 200 countries and territories from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, starting at 7:00 pm New York (0000 GMT).

FUENTE: AP