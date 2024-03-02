Laura Escanes reacts to her appearance in El Desafo with lvaro de Luna: Some things have changed

If there’s one thing the director isn’t worried about, it’s wrinkles. Aging is a phenomenon that belongs to the deferred because in the past everything is nonsense. On television, when you record a program to broadcast it months later you may find that the new circumstance does not suit you at all, that the laughs of the past are discomfort and example of inopportunity in the present. Like two people who were a couple appear and when the program sees the light they are no longer a couple, which is exactly what happened with Laura Escanes and lvaro de Luna in El Desafo.

Then the current presenter of The Travessaon TV3, and the singer. She did it as a jury, along with Pilar Rubio, Santiago Segura and Juan del Val, and he as accompanist of Adrin Lastra, who was going to take a musical test. Then it would be Escanes herself who would make a number of aerial canvases. The situation of one commented by the other is, in the end, as surreal as it is untimely.

After Lastra and the artist carried out their musical adventures, Escanes evaluated both of their performances very happily and positively. I liked it a lot, you were very good, he said. Later, when the Catalan woman’s turn came, it was the singer who broke the silence about the exercise of his then partner: I was very nervous because I had a bad time watching all the stunts, but it was impressive. He has made it brutal. He is very hardworking and has talent for everything he wants and this has also made him incredible.. They were all good words.

From the living room at home, starting the month of March of this calendar, things look different. However, and assuming that the recording of the broadcast has not aged in the best way, the uncomfortable moment has been nothing more than a good memory of a pleasant experience. This has been shown by the influencer through his social networks, who has written a message reacting to the program and highlighting how much fun he had at that moment; He remembers that, indeed, some things are no longer the way they appear.

You don’t know the excitement of being here again. She lived it with so much joy and intensity… and she couldn’t wait for it to happen today so that you could live it with me. Some things have changed in my life since it was recorded last year, but the feeling of coming home when I step foot El Desafo never changeshas left in writing.

Afterwards, he wanted to address all his followers directly with a loving tone that, despite the curious and unfortunate aging of the program, only reflects a good taste in his mouth: Thank you for always making me live spectacular moments. With you at the end of the world.