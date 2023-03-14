Desperate search for missing British woman, 60, who vanished with two dogs in Tenerife 6 days ago amid urgent appeal

POLICE are searching for a Briton who went missing almost a week ago on the holiday island of Tenerife.

Kate Barley, 60, was with her two pet dogs when she disappeared in the municipality of Adeje, in the south of the Spanish island.

Kate Barley disappeared in Tenerife almost a week ago Credit: Twitter – @sosdesaparecido

Spanish missing persons platform SOS Desaparecidos called his case “urgent” in a published alert about his disappearance.

She has been described locally as British, although police could not be reached early this morning for an official comment.

Kate, whose full name is Kate Barley Bizzarro, is supposed to drive a white Smart.

The last known sighting of her was last Wednesday (March 8).

A first call from SOS Desaparecidos said: “Kate Barley Bizarro aged 59 disappeared on March 8 in Adeje.

Describing her as just over 5ft 7in tall, with long straight blonde hair and blue eyes, he added: ‘She wears graduated glasses, has a foreign accent and drives a white Smart Bianca with the license plate. registration 6274 KDL. »

In a second call marked ‘urgent’, the Canarian branch of the SOS Canarias organization appeared to suggest she had disappeared around her birthday.

He added: “Kate, 60, was accompanied by her two dogs, a white Yorkshire and a beige Chicuahua.

“The two dogs, Jimmy and Luky, are also missing. We call on the public for help. »