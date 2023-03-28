Details: Disney is laying off the entire Metaverse division

Disney is one of many large companies that are slowing down and will reduce their costs by laying off some of the staff. The company is expected to lay off around 7,000 people, which should save around SEK 57 billion a year, according to the report Wall Street Journal.

One group of employees who have already been notified are, according to the paper, the roughly 50 people who made up Disney’s Metaverse venture. They have explored how Disney could leverage its assets and enter the Metaverse market.

The move to Metaverse was announced last February while Bob Chapek was still CEO. Now Bob Iger has taken over again, but according to the Wall Street Journal, it is not that he is more negatively disposed to the Metaverse idea itself – for example, he sits on the board of the company Genies whose business idea is to create Metaverse avatars.

It’s not known exactly what types of Metaverse experiences Disney has been eyeing, but the Wall Street Journal claims a couple of ideas that have been floated are fantasy sports and virtual rides.