Party Animals rated on the ESRB, imminent release for the Beast-like Gang?

After showing up at the Game Awards 2022, Party Animals remained relatively discreet, but this very enticing party game is finally giving its news today. An imminent announcement approaching?

The release of Party Animals could be closer

Initially announced in June 2021, the game from Recreate Games waited for the last edition of the Game Awards to present a new trailer and give us a release range evoking the start of 2023. However, it has been in short supply since last December.

The game, however, has just appeared on the ESRB rating site. No description or anything, but an evolution that suggests that the release of Party Animals is not so far away. As a reminder, Party Animals could be compared to a Beast-like Gang featuring cute little animals that you and your friends can control in cooperative adventures or in fierce duels.

Party Animals will be released day one in Xbox Game Pass and is expected to release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.