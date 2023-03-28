Elon Musk attacks Bill Gates again, this time for his "limited understanding" of Artificial Intelligence

Bill Gates has been in favor of Artificial intelligence, but Elon Musk is against and attacks the creator of Microsoft. It’s a new battle in the technological arena, with the marked differences between the two hierarchs.

For Elon Musk, Bill Gates’ understanding of Artificial Intelligence is too short.

The new statements of the head of Twitter They come after Gates’ essay on AI, posted on his blog and whose summary you can read here.

Artificial Intelligence, for and against

While the father of Microsoft sees technology in very promising aspects both for science and for education, among other areas, Musk believes that it’s a danger.

“I remember the first meetings with Gates,” said Elon Musk, in response to a user’s comment on Twitter. “His understanding of AI was limited. Still is”.

Elon Musk is directly against OpenAI and the ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence chatbot, that responds to user requests.

“OpenAI was created as a non-profit open source company (which is why I named it ‘Open’ AI) to serve as a counterbalance to Google,” said Musk, who co-founded the company. But now it has become a closed-source, top-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft.”

Previously, the founder of SpaceX, Neuralink, Tesla and other tech giants criticized: “Artificial Intelligence is one of the biggest risks to the future of civilization.”

Elon Musk against Bill Gates, a story of several chapters

The clashes between Elon Musk and Bill Gates are very constant, and in various points of reflection on technology and the evolution of the world.

While Gates is against space travel promoted by Musk, In addition to cryptocurrencies, Musk criticized Gates’ position on COVID-19 (from mask use to lockdown) and climate change.

Bill Gates (izq) y Elon Musk Image courtesy of RT.

The issue is that the head of Twitter he even makes fun of Gates’ physique, while Microsoft’s only focuses on ideas.

we leave you here a summary of the main clashes starring Bill Gates and Elon Musk in recent years.

