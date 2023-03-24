Diablo 4: Long waiting times in the beta feared

The early access beta for the upcoming ARPG Diablo 4 took place last week. Only players who either pre-ordered the title or were lucky enough to get one of the coveted keys are eligible to participate. So not all users who were interested in Diablo 4 could play the early access beta. Despite this, the start was anything but smooth. As expected, players faced quite long queues and when you finally got in, disconnects caused frustration.

Expect long waits for Diablo 4 beta

Fortunately, the situation settled down in the following days and Blizzard itself is even quite satisfied with the bumpy start, as it was in preparation for the real launch of Diablo 4 (buy now €79.99 ) helps. However, for the open beta, which started at 5 p.m. today, Blizzard already warned that players should again be prepared for long queues and similar technical problems. The company uses the beta phase as a stress test for their servers and since many more players want to dive into the world of Diablo for the open beta, the servers will probably be overloaded again, especially at the start.

“When we open the gates to absolutely everyone again this Friday, we expect a lot of people. There will be long waits, especially on Friday for launch, and during regional peak periods. Last weekend helped us forecast the capacity that we expect for this weekend and we will use this capacity to intentionally stress our systems to prepare for launch,” explained Adam Fletcher in the official forums.

Fletcher explained as wellthat the beta might be taken offline from time to time to allow Blizzard to implement any fixes and adjustments. Players should give explicit feedback for this, both on technical problems and on gameplay.

As of this writing, players will have to wait patiently in line before they can try Diablo 4 in open beta. Waiting times are now more than 60 minutes, but there may already be no longer long queues tomorrow.