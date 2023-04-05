Diablo 4: This time the redistribution of talents should even be affordable in the endgame

For those of you who would like to try out many builds in Diablo 4, you will now receive very good news. Blizzard wants to make it easier for you to reallocate your talents at every stage of the game. The distribution of skill points should be even more affordable towards the end of the game than in Diablo 2.

Blizzard renounces the tough restrictions on respecing

No, compared to the previous parts, Diablo 4 invites you to experiment. The upcoming game’s extensive talent tree isn’t set in stone, and the changes are said to be quite cheap.

In a tweet, chief developer Rod Fergusson took away the fans’ fear of the unaffordable respec, as you might know it from Diablo 2. When a fan asked if he had to start a new character for each new build, he said:

“It won’t be prohibitively expensive and we’ve made it easier by allowing players to reallocate a single talent point or the entire talent tree at once.”

Respecting will not be completely free in Diablo 4 either. A certain amount of in-game gold is required for distributing the talents – depending on your level. If you are just at the beginning of your journey, the price will be lower, in the very first level it is even free. However, if it’s towards the endgame, you’ll have to dig deeper into your pockets.

However, Blizzard has not given any specific sums here and in general Fergusson’s statement is somewhat vague.

This is how the Internet absorbs the changes

Twitter-User Breaking Braavos thinks this “middle ground” is a good solution where the cost is high enough to “maintain the integrity of the class builds in a traditional RPG sense” and still allow respecting.

Another user on Reddit, tells the story of how he defeated a boss by cleverly rearranging his talents. “It was a very satisfying experience playing a build tailored to a specific fight, and it felt good to master the fight with a few key adjustments,” he says, speaking out in favor of the “free respec”.

Other suggest that, that many players would simply not have the time to level up a new character for each build. Especially since the weapons and items that you end up owning and wanting to play with don’t necessarily match the talents you chose at the beginning, like another one Reddit-User explained.